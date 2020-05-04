UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To Fund Promising Research Of Coronavirus Drug - Trudeau

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

Canada to Fund Promising Research of Coronavirus Drug - Trudeau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Sunday that his government would give a Vancouver pharma company an equivalent of $125 million to support research of a potential coronavirus cure.

"We are investing over $175 million [Canadian] Dollars to support the Canadian company AbCellera for their very promising COVID-19 research.

They have identified antibodies that could be used in drugs to treat this virus," he said.

Human trials of the experimental drug will begin as early as July, Trudeau said in a video statement.

The funding is part of a $240 million package earmarked to improve access to online health services. The government will also set up a new coronavirus council that will ensure that vital medical supplies are readily available in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Drugs Company Cure Vancouver Justin Trudeau July Sunday Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN Chief supports Higher Committee of Human Frater ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

51 minutes ago

Thousands join Facebook campaign, &quot;Filipinos ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in Petersburg Climate Dialogue

2 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Pope Francis welcome Highe ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports signs virtual declaration to keep ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.