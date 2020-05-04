Canada to Fund Promising Research of Coronavirus Drug - Trudeau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Sunday that his government would give a Vancouver pharma company an equivalent of $125 million to support research of a potential coronavirus cure.

"We are investing over $175 million [Canadian] Dollars to support the Canadian company AbCellera for their very promising COVID-19 research.

They have identified antibodies that could be used in drugs to treat this virus," he said.

Human trials of the experimental drug will begin as early as July, Trudeau said in a video statement.

The funding is part of a $240 million package earmarked to improve access to online health services. The government will also set up a new coronavirus council that will ensure that vital medical supplies are readily available in the country.