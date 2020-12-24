UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To Get 250,000 Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine In January - Truedau

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Canada to Get 250,000 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine in January - Truedau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Canadian government has bought a quarter of a million doses of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus and expects to have them all delivered before the end of next month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference on Wednesday.

"We will be receiving 250,000 doses [of the new vaccine] from Pfizer next month," Trudeau told reporters. "We are on track to have 1.5 million doses from both [the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines] delivered by January 31.

Earlier on Wednesday, Health Canada announced that the Canadian government had approved the Moderna vaccine as safe to be administered, Trudeau noted.

"Health Canada has approved the vaccine ...[and] the first doses of our guaranteed 40 million dose order from Moderna will arrive in the coming days. ..."Between the early doses we have already received, and the shipments now scheduled, we're on track to have at least 1.2 million doses from both Pfizer and Moderna delivered by January 31," he said.

The Moderna vaccine needs to be stored at regular freezer temperatures, but not the ultra-cold required to safely store the Pfizer-BioNTech one. That means the Moderna vaccine will be distributed to Canada's remote, outlying communities, Health Canada said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Justin Trudeau January All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

56 minutes ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

1 hour ago

DC for improving traffic control system, removal o ..

1 hour ago

Opposition should avoid holding public meetings du ..

1 hour ago

Pelosi Calls on Trump to Pressure Republican Leade ..

2 hours ago

Dense fog likely to prevail in Capital: Spokesman ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.