Canada to Get 250,000 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine in January - Truedau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Canadian government has bought a quarter of a million doses of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus and expects to have them all delivered before the end of next month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference on Wednesday.

"We will be receiving 250,000 doses [of the new vaccine] from Pfizer next month," Trudeau told reporters. "We are on track to have 1.5 million doses from both [the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines] delivered by January 31.

Earlier on Wednesday, Health Canada announced that the Canadian government had approved the Moderna vaccine as safe to be administered, Trudeau noted.

"Health Canada has approved the vaccine ...[and] the first doses of our guaranteed 40 million dose order from Moderna will arrive in the coming days. ..."Between the early doses we have already received, and the shipments now scheduled, we're on track to have at least 1.2 million doses from both Pfizer and Moderna delivered by January 31," he said.

The Moderna vaccine needs to be stored at regular freezer temperatures, but not the ultra-cold required to safely store the Pfizer-BioNTech one. That means the Moderna vaccine will be distributed to Canada's remote, outlying communities, Health Canada said.