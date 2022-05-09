UrduPoint.com

Canada To Give Additional $38.7Mln In Military Assistance To Ukraine - Gov't

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Canada will provide additional $38.7 million in military assistance to Ukraine, the office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.

"Today, the Prime Minister announced additional measures and investments to continue supporting Ukraine, including: Providing an additional $50 million ($38.

7 million in US Dollars) in military assistance, which builds on recent contributions of artillery, ammunition, and civilian-pattern light armoured vehicles," the office said in a statement.

