Canada to Give Ukraine Over 20k Artillery Rounds, $98Mln in Related Equipment - Anand

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The Canadian government will provide Ukraine with more than 20,000 rounds of artillery and $98 million worth of related supplies to bolster the country's armed forces amid Russia's special military operation, Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Tuesday.

"Today, I'm here to announce the next package of Canadian military aid to Ukraine. I can confirm that Canada has purchased over 20,000 rounds of 155 millimeter artillery, which is NATO's standard artillery caliber. This package will also include fuses and charge bags at a cost of up to $98 million," Anand said during remarks at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Victoria.

Every effort is being made to deliver the aid to Ukraine quickly, Anand said.