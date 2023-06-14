Canada to Halt Transactions With China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank - Freeland

(@FahadShabbir)

Canada will cease all transactions with the Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Canada will cease all transactions with the Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Canadian executive at the AIIB, Bob Pickard, announced via Twitter that he resigned from his post because of AIIB's alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party and a toxic work culture at the organization.

"The government of Canada will immediately halt all government activity at the bank, and I have instructed the Department of Finance to lead an immediate review of the allegations raised and of Canada's involvement in the AIIB," Freeland said during a press conference.