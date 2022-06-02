UrduPoint.com

Canada To Host Baltic Foreign Ministers As Tensions Rise With Russia - Global Affairs

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Canada to Host Baltic Foreign Ministers as Tensions Rise With Russia - Global Affairs

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Canada is set to host Latvian, Lithuanian and Estonian foreign ministers in Quebec and Toronto from June 1-3 to discuss transatlantic collaboration in face of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine as well as food and energy security, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday.

"I am pleased to welcome to Canada our friends from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Transatlantic security is more important than ever," Joly said in a press release, while mentioning the need to address common security challenges.

Starting June 1 to 2, the ministers will be hosted in Quebec where the discussion will be centered around Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and other defense-related issues. Energy and food security is also on the agenda. Concluding the visit on June 3, the delegations will head for Toronto to discuss "democracy under threat from authoritarianism" with students at the Metropolitan University, and to celebrate 30 years of renewed diplomatic relations between Canada and the Baltic nations.

The ministerial visit happens amid discussion regarding the potential deployment of new battlegroups in the Baltics, a decision to be voted at Madrid's NATO summit on June 28-30 and to whom Canada has pledged its support. As of today, Ottawa has deployed around 1,400 soldiers in the Baltics, serving under Operation Reassurance, which is Canada's current largest military deployment abroad.

The special military operation in Ukraine has led to a financial and diplomatic boycott of Russia by the West, while also creating calls for NATO's eastern flank militarization. Countries such as Poland and the Baltics are asking for pledges of enhanced protection.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Canada Democracy Visit Ottawa Toronto Madrid Estonia Poland Lithuania Latvia June From

Recent Stories

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: CM

14 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for building of robust Pak-Turk par ..

Prime Minister for building of robust Pak-Turk partnership

14 minutes ago
 Russia failed to pay interest on a debt: investor ..

Russia failed to pay interest on a debt: investor panel

14 minutes ago
 Germany's 9-Euro Ticket Unlikely to Relieve Financ ..

Germany's 9-Euro Ticket Unlikely to Relieve Financially Disadvantaged People - A ..

14 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders agencies to file report on PT ..

Supreme Court orders agencies to file report on PTI's long march

14 minutes ago
 Ayaz Sadiq hails EU economic support for developme ..

Ayaz Sadiq hails EU economic support for development in country

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.