Canada to Host Indian Minister of Commerce, Industry From May 8-11- Global Affairs

Canadian Minister of International Trade Mary Ng will be hosting Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in Ottawa from May 8-11, Global Affairs Canada said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Canadian Minister of International Trade Mary Ng will be hosting Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in Ottawa from May 8-11, Global Affairs Canada said on Thursday.

"The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small business and Economic Development, will host India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and food, and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal, in Canada from May 8-11," the ministry said in a statement.

While in Ottawa, Ng and Goyal are expected to deliver opening remarks at the sixth Canada-India Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment.

The ministers are also set to "further their work" on an Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA), which is seen as a transitional step toward a Canada-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the statement added.