Canada to Host Meeting of Female Diplomats on Human Rights in Iran - Foreign Ministry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will host a virtual meeting of female foreign ministers on Thursday to discuss the human rights situation in Iran, Global Affairs Canada said in a release on Wednesday.

"(The meeting will) provide leading women diplomats with an opportunity to coordinate their efforts and engage on ways to increase their collective support for the Iranian people," the release said.

The participants will hear directly from women of Iranian heritage and discuss the difficult state of human rights, especially women's rights, in Iran amid mass protests against the government, the release added.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody of the Morality Police for an alleged hijab violation on September 16 has since sparked mass protests across Iran.

Canada has since taken several measures against iran, including imposing sanctions against 42 individuals and 12 entities in the country.