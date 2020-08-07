UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To Impose $2.7Bln In Reciprocal Tariffs Against US In 30 Days - Freeland

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Canada to Impose $2.7Bln in Reciprocal Tariffs Against US in 30 Days - Freeland

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Canada will impose retaliatory tariffs on nearly $2.7 billion in US aluminum products within 30 days, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Friday.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation re-imposing a 10 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum.

"The Prime Minister has decided to launch consultations on a broad and extensive list of aluminum-containing products. We invite Canadians and Canadian businesses to participate in these consultations over the next 30 days, after which we will impose retaliatory tariffs," Freeland said, adding that the cost of the retaliatory tariffs is expected to be $2.69 billion.

Freeland said that the 30-day period is necessary to consult with Canadians about impending tariffs but added that in the best-case scenario US reconsiders before the tariffs come into effect on August 16.

The tariffs have been met with vocal opposition by Canadian officials and the business community.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the newly re-imposed tariff "totally unacceptable" and said that additional levies may be in the works.

"I hear they're going to do tariffs on our steel industry as well," Ford told reporters on Friday.

Freeland said that she would not speculate on the possibility of any additional tariffs and said that such questions are best addressed to the US administration.

Freeland and the Canadian business community noted that any tariffs would be to the detriment of US manufacturers and consumers.

Trump said that the tariff on aluminum imports was introduced after Canadian aluminum producers broke a commitment not to flood the United States with aluminum imports that was made by the Canadian government when the first round of tariffs were lifted.

Trump said that he was advised by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that re-imposing tariffs is "absolutely necessary."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Flood Canada Trump United States May August Government Industry Best Ford (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

1 hour ago

Russian Presidential Adviser Echoes Bill Gates' Fe ..

1 minute ago

Lebanon May Ask Russia for Loan If Decides to Cons ..

1 minute ago

US Sanctions 11 People Including Lam for 'Undermin ..

1 minute ago

Director Engineering WASA Mustaq Ahmad entrusted A ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.