Canada to Impose Dollar-for-Dollar Retaliatory Tariffs Against US - Trudeau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Canada will impose countermeasures, including dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs against the United States, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced during a campaign-style stop in Clyde, Ohio, that he has signed a proclamation re-imposing tariffs on Canadian aluminum.

"In response to the American tariffs announced today, Canada will impose countermeasures that will include dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs," Trudeau said via Twitter on Thursday. "We will always stand up for our aluminum workers. We did so in 2018 and we will stand up for them again now."