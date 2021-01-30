UrduPoint.com
Canada To Impose Hotel Quarantine On Arriving Travelers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:24 AM

Canada to impose hotel quarantine on arriving travelers

Travelers coming to Canada will have to quarantine in hotels for at least three days under strict supervision and at their own expense, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday, citing concerns over new coronavirus strains

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Travelers coming to Canada will have to quarantine in hotels for at least three days under strict supervision and at their own expense, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday, citing concerns over new coronavirus strains.

Ottawa is also stepping up Covid-19 testing while Canadian airlines have agreed to cancel all flights to sunbelt destinations such as the Caribbean and Mexico, Trudeau told a news conference, adding that "now is just not the time to be flying."

