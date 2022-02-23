Canada to Impose Sanctions on Russian Sovereign Debt, Lawmakers - Trudeau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Canada will impose sanctions on Russia's sovereign debt and lawmakers in response to Moscow's recognition of the independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"We will sanction members of the Russian parliament, who voted for the illegal decision to recognize these so-called republics. We will ban Canadians from engaging in purchases of Russian sovereign debt," Trudeau said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Ottawa will also bar Canadians from all financial engagements with the breakaway republics, Trudeau added.