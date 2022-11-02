UrduPoint.com

Canada To Impose Sanctions To Hold Iran Accountable For Human Rights Violations - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Canada will continue to impose sanctions on Iran in order to hold Tehran accountable for engaging in human rights violations, Foreign Minister Melanie Joley said on Tuesday.

"We are going to announce more sanctions, we will work on implementation of sanctions, we will announce more funding to do so," Joley informed lawmakers in Parliament.

Joley characterized the human rights situation in Iran as being "completely unacceptable."

The Canadian government is taking "strong measures" against the authorities in Iran, including sanctions, she said.

On Monday, Canada announced implementing new sanctions on four Iranian individuals and two entities for alleged involvement in human rights violations and malign foreign activities. The sanctions come in response to the suppression of anti-government protests in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

While demonstrators have claimed that Amini died because she was beaten by Iran's so-called Morality Police, the Iranian authorities have said she died of a heart attack and provided video footage of Amini collapsing in a detention processing facility.

More Stories From World

