MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Canada will start sanctioning people and entities based in Moldova under the Russia sanctions act over alleged human rights violations, the office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

On Thursday, Trudeau met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Ottawa.

"Canada also announced the intention to establish a new set of sanctions regulations under the Special Economic Measures Act in relation to Russia ... These new regulations will allow Canada to sanction individuals and related entities in Moldova who are committing systematic human rights violations, endangering international peace and security, or who have engaged in significant acts of corruption," the statement read.

During the meeting, Trudeau reiterated Canada's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova and the country's institutional reform efforts and anti-corruption agenda, expressed support for Moldova's accession to the European Union, and announced a new initiative to help enhance the capabilities of Moldova's police to provide security, including sending Canadian judges to Moldova to exchange practices to enhance institutional capacity and strengthen judicial accountability and integrity.

Earlier in the day, Sandu tweeted that she urged Canada to sanction "fugitive oligarchs to help us fight corruption" during the meeting with Governor General of Canada Mary Simon.