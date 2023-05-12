UrduPoint.com

Canada To Include Moldova's Citizens, Entities In Russia Sanctions List - Trudeau's Office

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Canada to Include Moldova's Citizens, Entities in Russia Sanctions List - Trudeau's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Canada will start sanctioning people and entities based in Moldova under the Russia sanctions act over alleged human rights violations, the office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

On Thursday, Trudeau met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Ottawa.

"Canada also announced the intention to establish a new set of sanctions regulations under the Special Economic Measures Act in relation to Russia ... These new regulations will allow Canada to sanction individuals and related entities in Moldova who are committing systematic human rights violations, endangering international peace and security, or who have engaged in significant acts of corruption," the statement read.

During the meeting, Trudeau reiterated Canada's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova and the country's institutional reform efforts and anti-corruption agenda, expressed support for Moldova's accession to the European Union, and announced a new initiative to help enhance the capabilities of Moldova's police to provide security, including sending Canadian judges to Moldova to exchange practices to enhance institutional capacity and strengthen judicial accountability and integrity.

Earlier in the day, Sandu tweeted that she urged Canada to sanction "fugitive oligarchs to help us fight corruption" during the meeting with Governor General of Canada Mary Simon.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Police Governor Exchange Russia Canada European Union Ottawa Mary Moldova Justin Trudeau

Recent Stories

Arts can&#039;t be a side curriculum anymore for ..

Arts can&#039;t be a side curriculum anymore for today’s school children, say ..

6 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s Coronation reception hosted b ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President, French President hold talks to furt ..

UAE President, French President hold talks to further strengthen strategic partn ..

7 hours ago
 UAE spearheading pragmatic, realistic approach to ..

UAE spearheading pragmatic, realistic approach to decarbonization: Minister

7 hours ago
 Emaar Development records 26% growth in sales

Emaar Development records 26% growth in sales

7 hours ago
 Emaar records 43% growth in net Q1-23 profit

Emaar records 43% growth in net Q1-23 profit

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.