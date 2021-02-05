Canada to Increase Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine by $5.5Mln - Envoy to UN

Canada will increase its humanitarian aid to Ukraine by $5.5 million, Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations Bob Rae said in a briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Canada will increase its humanitarian aid to Ukraine by $5.5 million, Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations Bob Rae said in a briefing on Friday.

"We are ready to increase our commitment by 5.5 million Dollars into our fiscal year - it is the end of March - so we are announcing it now," Rae said during a virtual briefing on the situation in Ukraine organized by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Canada has already contributed $50 million since the onset of the crisis in Ukraine in 2014, Rae said.

He pointed out that while it is essential to strengthen support to people in need, resolving the crisis will require seeking political progress.

According to OCHA, the protracted crisis in eastern Ukraine has affected 5.2 million people, with 3.5 million requiring urgent assistance.

Ukraine's eastern Donbas region has been mired in conflict since 2014 when Donetsk and Luhansk's regions declared independence.