Canada to Introduce Mandatory Health Warnings on Individual Cigarettes - Health Canada

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Canada will become the first country in the world to introduce mandatory health warnings on individual cigarettes starting on August 1, Health Canada said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, on World Tobacco Day, the Honorable Carolyn Bennett, Minister for Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced that Canada will soon require that health warnings be printed directly on individual cigarettes - becoming the first country in the world to take this approach," the statement said.

The new regulations will be introduced in phases aiming to ensure full implementation within a year and Canadian retailers are expected to sell tobacco products featuring the individual health disclaimers by the end of April 2024, the statement said.

The warnings will also be applied to little cigars and tubes, the statement said.

The announcement is in line with government's strategy for reducing the number of tobacco users at less than 5% of the country's population by 2035, the statement added.

The government seeks to reduce tobacco consumption, protect youth and non-smokers from nicotine addiction and further discourage users from smoking, according to the statement.