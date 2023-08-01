Canada to Invest $1.1Mln to Preserve Habitats of Species at Risk in St. Lawrence Lowlands

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The Canadian government will invest C$1.48 million ($1.1 million) over a four-year period to preserve and restore habitats of endangered species along the St. Lawrence River, Environment and Climate Change Canada said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced funding of $1.48 million over four years for the Nature Conservancy of Canada to support the protection and restoration of habitats frequented by numerous species at risk along the St. Lawrence River. This investment is in addition to the $250,000 granted between 2020 and 2023 for the first phase of this project," the ministry said in a statement.

This investment is part of the ongoing cooperation between the Federal government, provinces, territories, and indigenous people to mitigate and restore the loss of biodiversity in the country, the statement said.

The funds will be invested in the St-Lawrence Lowlands in the Province of Quebec to protect suitable core habitats for species at risk, in particular through conservation planning activities, the development of partnerships, or land acquisition and to connect them by ecological corridors, the statement added.

Some 21 species will benefit from the conservation efforts, including the Bobolink, the Short-eared Owl and Victorin's Gentian.