Open Menu

Canada To Invest $1.1Mln To Preserve Habitats Of Species At Risk In St. Lawrence Lowlands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Canada to Invest $1.1Mln to Preserve Habitats of Species at Risk in St. Lawrence Lowlands

The Canadian government will invest C$1.48 million ($1.1 million) over a four-year period to preserve and restore habitats of endangered species along the St. Lawrence River, Environment and Climate Change Canada said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The Canadian government will invest C$1.48 million ($1.1 million) over a four-year period to preserve and restore habitats of endangered species along the St. Lawrence River, Environment and Climate Change Canada said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced funding of $1.48 million over four years for the Nature Conservancy of Canada to support the protection and restoration of habitats frequented by numerous species at risk along the St. Lawrence River. This investment is in addition to the $250,000 granted between 2020 and 2023 for the first phase of this project," the ministry said in a statement.

This investment is part of the ongoing cooperation between the Federal government, provinces, territories, and indigenous people to mitigate and restore the loss of biodiversity in the country, the statement said.

The funds will be invested in the St-Lawrence Lowlands in the Province of Quebec to protect suitable core habitats for species at risk, in particular through conservation planning activities, the development of partnerships, or land acquisition and to connect them by ecological corridors, the statement added.

Some 21 species will benefit from the conservation efforts, including the Bobolink, the Short-eared Owl and Victorin's Gentian.

Related Topics

Canada Lawrence 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

White House Working to Secure Release of US Citize ..

White House Working to Secure Release of US Citizen Kidnapped in Haiti - Kirby

3 minutes ago
 No Indication Russia, Wagner Group Responsible for ..

No Indication Russia, Wagner Group Responsible for Niger Military Coup - White H ..

3 minutes ago
 White House Says Will Not Speculate About Potentia ..

White House Says Will Not Speculate About Potential 'Domino Effect' From Niger C ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindh govt takes measures to improve water supply, ..

Sindh govt takes measures to improve water supply, drainage in Karachi: Mayor Ka ..

3 minutes ago
 President pays homage to Lt. Gen. Sarfraz, other m ..

President pays homage to Lt. Gen. Sarfraz, other martyrs of helicopter crash

3 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment drive started in Mardan

Anti-encroachment drive started in Mardan

3 minutes ago
Pakistan Minerals Summit held to explore Pakistan' ..

Pakistan Minerals Summit held to explore Pakistan's minerals potential; three Mo ..

7 minutes ago
 Europe's Gas Prices Fall to $336 Per 1,000 Cubic M ..

Europe's Gas Prices Fall to $336 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters in July, 5.4 Times Y/Y - ..

7 minutes ago
 White House Says Has Not Made Decision to Use US T ..

White House Says Has Not Made Decision to Use US Troops to Aid Niger Evacuation ..

7 minutes ago
 Employee of Swedish Consulate Injured in Armed Att ..

Employee of Swedish Consulate Injured in Armed Attack on Building in Turkey - Re ..

7 minutes ago
 Sevastopol Head Says Drone Presumably Downed in Ci ..

Sevastopol Head Says Drone Presumably Downed in City, Explosion Occurs on Ground

6 minutes ago
 Catalan Leader Calls for Using Coalition Gov't Tal ..

Catalan Leader Calls for Using Coalition Gov't Talks to Address Independence Age ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World