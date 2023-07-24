Canada to Invest $134.5Mln in Suicide Prevention Crisis Line - Public Health Agency

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 10:14 PM

The Canadian government will invest C$177 million ($134.5 million) in the Center for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) to establish and operate a nationwide suicide prevention crisis line, Public Health Agency Canada said on Monday

"Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced an investment of $156 million over three years to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) for the implementation and operation of the 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline, a national three-digit number for suicide prevention and emotional distress," the agency's statement said.

In addition, the CAMH will be funded with $16.3 million to bolster the current capacities of existing distress centers part of the Talk Suicide Canada network, the statement added.

The 9-8-8 suicide crisis helpline will be available in Canada's official languages, twenty-four hours a day and seven days a week, the statement said and will be fully operational as of November 30, 2023.

Dialing the number will allow for people to receive "trauma-informed" and "culturally appropriate" help from trained crisis responders who will be following a set of practices, procedures, and protocols, the statement continued.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennet added that an average of 12 Canadians take their lives daily, noting that the government is taking all steps to support those going through crisis, or with suicidal thoughts.

Talk Suicide Canada will remain available until the new crisis helpline enters in service.

