UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To Invest $2.14Mln To Combat COVID-19 Misinformation - Canadian Heritage

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:30 AM

Canada to Invest $2.14Mln to Combat COVID-19 Misinformation - Canadian Heritage

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Canada is investing $2.14 million to counter misinformation online about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Department of Canadian Heritage said in a statement.

"Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced today that the Government of Canada is investing $3 million in several organizations through the Digital Citizen Initiative's Digital Citizen Contribution Program," the statement release on Tuesday said. "This funding will help combat false and misleading COVID-19 information as well as the racism and stigmatization that are often the result."

The largest chunk of money - $485,000 - will go to Digital Public Square, a project housed at the University of Toronto's Munk school of Global Affairs.

Other sums of money will go to East Asian advocacy groups - the Metro Toronto Chinese & Southeast Asian Legal Clinic and the Asian Environmental Association - and media organizations, including the Professional Federation of Journalists from Quebec.

The Canadian government has taken steps to soften the blow for Canadian media outlets as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to bite into media revenue, including waiving licensing fees for the broadcasters, a move that will allow the major broadcasters to retain more than $21 million in cash.

In February, the Heritage Minister made headlines after telling a Canadian outlet that his ministry would pursue licensing for media outlets operating in Canada, later backtracking on his earlier comments, saying that news agencies would be exempt from the media licensing requirement.

In September, the Trudeau government announced a $450 million media bailout.

Related Topics

China Canada Metro Toronto Justin Trudeau Money February September Media From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 283 new cas ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean FM discuss bilateral re ..

1 hour ago

WHO and partners call for urgent investment in nur ..

2 hours ago

Ajman University&#039;s Computer Lab named after E ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilater ..

3 hours ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offers corona telemedicin ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.