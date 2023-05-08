UrduPoint.com

Canada To Invest $292Mln In Gun Violence Prevention - Public Safety Ministry

The Canadian government will invest C$390 million ($292 million) in gun violence prevention programs over the next five years, the Ministry of Public Safety said on Monday

"The Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, today announced that the Government of Canada will be investing $390 million in programs to help stop gun crime and gang violence before it starts. The Government will provide this funding over the next five years to provinces and territories to support a variety of initiatives, including support for law enforcement and prevention programs," the ministry said in a statement.

The funding will build upon the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence, which was first introduced in 2017 and has been used by several provinces in their fight against crime.

The statement made special reference to Quebec's use of the funds for its Operation Centaur, which is aimed at strengthening their security forces as well as tackling gun trafficking and related crimes. British Columbia used the funding to support their Organized Crime Agency, whose work focuses on drug and gun smuggling.

Public Safety said the newly announced funds are in line with other investments made in border security, and efforts to pass Bill C-21 at the parliament, which seeks to enact stricter legislation for combating gun violence.

