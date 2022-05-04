Canada to Invest $3.4Mln in Effort to Boost Grain Exports - Agriculture Department

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Canada will invest $3.43 million in its agricultural sector in an effort to boost grain exports, the country's agriculture department said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of up to nearly $4.4 million ($3.43 million USD), over two years, to support three industry organizations in their efforts to grow Canada's grain exports," Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada said in a statement.

The bulk of the funding - $2.74 million - will go to the Winnipeg-based Cereals Canada industry association, while the Canada Grains Council and the Prairie Oat Growers Association will share the rest of the money, according to the statement.

The global grain supply has become a hotly debated issue since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, with the two Eastern European nations accounting for approximately a quarter of the world's grain exports.

Experts believe that rising food prices and potential shortages could trigger social unrest in various countries around the world.