UrduPoint.com

Canada To Invest C$1.1Bln On Boosting Rare Disease Drug Access - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Canada to Invest C$1.1Bln on Boosting Rare Disease Drug Access - Health Minister

Canada's Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced on Wednesday the federal government will invest C$1.5 billion ($1.09 billion) over the next three years in the country's first National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Canada's Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced on Wednesday the Federal government will invest C$1.5 billion ($1.09 billion) over the next three years in the country's first National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases.

"We launch today the first ever national strategy for drugs for rare diseases with a budget of $1.5 billion over the next three years," Duclos said during a press conference.

The newly unveiled investment will increase the national access coverage for existing drugs, Duclos continued, noting it will also ensure newer drugs are adequately covered.

Besides ensuring nationwide coverage for current and future drugs, Duclos said the funds will also be used to invest in new drugs and support their clinical trials.

That will help to "better share information" on drug and treatment efficacy, he continued, adding, the strategy will allow for faster diagnostic processes, notably for children, providing them with a better "quality" of life.

Duclos added the National Strategy will benefit an estimated 9,800 new patients, amongst them 4,500 children, including Inuit communities who have been allocated C$33 million through the indigenous Services Canada non-insured Health Benefits Program.

In a statement, Health Canada said the investments will focus on ensuring national consistency in coverage, system sustainability, collecting and using evidence, and innovation.

Related Topics

Drugs Canada Budget Government Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Fuel Demand Larger Than Expected Amid Benign We ..

US Fuel Demand Larger Than Expected Amid Benign Weather - Report

9 minutes ago
 Japan to Provide Development Assistance to Poland ..

Japan to Provide Development Assistance to Poland - Foreign Ministry

10 minutes ago
 Malaysian Gov't Disagrees With MH17 Crash Case Clo ..

Malaysian Gov't Disagrees With MH17 Crash Case Closure - Transport Ministry

6 minutes ago
 World Tuberculosis Day to be observed on March 24

World Tuberculosis Day to be observed on March 24

6 minutes ago
 Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss 'Grain ..

Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss 'Grain Deal' - Ankara

6 minutes ago
 US Expects Zelenskyy to Participate in Summit for ..

US Expects Zelenskyy to Participate in Summit for Democracy Next Week - White Ho ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.