Canada to Invest C$1.1Bln on Boosting Rare Disease Drug Access - Health Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Canada's Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced on Wednesday the Federal government will invest C$1.5 billion ($1.09 billion) over the next three years in the country's first National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases.

"We launch today the first ever national strategy for drugs for rare diseases with a budget of $1.5 billion over the next three years," Duclos said during a press conference.

The newly unveiled investment will increase the national access coverage for existing drugs, Duclos continued, noting it will also ensure newer drugs are adequately covered.

Besides ensuring nationwide coverage for current and future drugs, Duclos said the funds will also be used to invest in new drugs and support their clinical trials.

That will help to "better share information" on drug and treatment efficacy, he continued, adding, the strategy will allow for faster diagnostic processes, notably for children, providing them with a better "quality" of life.

Duclos added the National Strategy will benefit an estimated 9,800 new patients, amongst them 4,500 children, including Inuit communities who have been allocated C$33 million through the indigenous Services Canada non-insured Health Benefits Program.

In a statement, Health Canada said the investments will focus on ensuring national consistency in coverage, system sustainability, collecting and using evidence, and innovation.