Canada to Invoke $2.69Bln in Reciprocal Tariffs Against US Within Next 30 Days - Freeland

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is commencing a 30-day consultation period in which the government will compile a list of US aluminum containing products and impose reciprocal aluminum tariffs in the amount of $2.69 billion, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Friday.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump that he has signed a proclamation re-imposing a 10 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum.

"The Prime Minister has decided to launch consultations on a broad and extensive list of aluminum-containing products. We invite Canadians and Canadian businesses to participate in these consultations over the next 30 days, after which we will impose retaliatory tariffs," Freeland said, adding that the cost of the retaliatory tariffs is expected to be $2.69 billion.