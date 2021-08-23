UrduPoint.com

Canada To Join Push For Sanctions Against Taliban During G7 Meeting - Trudeau

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:33 PM

Canada to Join Push for Sanctions Against Taliban During G7 Meeting - Trudeau

Canada will join the push to impose sanctions on the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) during a meeting of G7 countries on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Canada will join the push to impose sanctions on the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) during a meeting of G7 countries on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Reportedly, the United Kingdom will be pushing other G7 members to impose additional sanctions on the Taliban, which seized control of Afghanistan last Sunday when the group of advanced economies meets to discuss the crisis in the war-torn country.

"Absolutely," Trudeau replied to reporters, when asked if he would support the British initiative to impose sanctions on the Taliban.

The Prime Minister added that G7 leaders will "certainly" discuss what more these countries can and "must" do to combat the Taliban renaissance, noting that the Islamist religious-political movement is a designated terrorist entity in Canada.

Trudeau cited the Taliban's status in Canada as reason not to delay sanctions talks against the terror group, despite Ottawa and other countries' difficulties in repatriating their citizens and vetted Afghan nationals with the Islamist group controlling the roads to Hamid Karzai International Airport, which remains one of the few options out of the country.

US President Joe Biden also answered in the affirmative when asked on Sunday if he would consider sanctions against the Taliban.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Prime Minister Hamid Karzai Russia Canada Ottawa United Kingdom Justin Trudeau Sunday Airport

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 23 Aug 2021

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 23 Aug 2021

1 second ago
 Tarin welcomes trust of business community over ec ..

Tarin welcomes trust of business community over economic policies

3 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court suspends notice for recovery of ..

Lahore High Court suspends notice for recovery of income tax from Ittefaq Sugar ..

5 seconds ago
 Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

9 seconds ago
 8 killed, 965 injured in 890 accidents in Punjab

8 killed, 965 injured in 890 accidents in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Reports Claiming Afghan Resistance Forces Received ..

Reports Claiming Afghan Resistance Forces Received Arms From Tajikistan False - ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.