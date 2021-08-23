Canada to Join Push for Sanctions Against Taliban During G7 Meeting - Trudeau

Canada will join the push to impose sanctions on the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) during a meeting of G7 countries on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Canada will join the push to impose sanctions on the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) during a meeting of G7 countries on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Reportedly, the United Kingdom will be pushing other G7 members to impose additional sanctions on the Taliban, which seized control of Afghanistan last Sunday when the group of advanced economies meets to discuss the crisis in the war-torn country.

"Absolutely," Trudeau replied to reporters, when asked if he would support the British initiative to impose sanctions on the Taliban.

The Prime Minister added that G7 leaders will "certainly" discuss what more these countries can and "must" do to combat the Taliban renaissance, noting that the Islamist religious-political movement is a designated terrorist entity in Canada.

Trudeau cited the Taliban's status in Canada as reason not to delay sanctions talks against the terror group, despite Ottawa and other countries' difficulties in repatriating their citizens and vetted Afghan nationals with the Islamist group controlling the roads to Hamid Karzai International Airport, which remains one of the few options out of the country.

US President Joe Biden also answered in the affirmative when asked on Sunday if he would consider sanctions against the Taliban.