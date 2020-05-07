Canada To Lift Tariffs From Some Imports of Personal Protective Equipment - Finance Dept

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Canadian government is moving to lift tariffs from some imports of personal protective equipment, the country's Department of Finance said in a statement.

The move comes amid reported shortages of essential medical supplies for frontline workers in the battle against the novel coronavirus disease.

"To keep Canadians safe, the government is waiving tariffs on certain medical goods, including [personal protective equipment] such as masks and gloves," the statement said on Wednesday. "This will reduce the cost of imported PPE for Canadian businesses, which face tariffs of up to 18 per cent in some instances, help protect workers, and ensure our supply chains can keep functioning well."

The statement goes on to say that the procurement efforts will complement Canadian efforts to increase domestic production.

Shortages of personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers has been hot-button issue in Canada.

As of Wednesday, 202,934 people have signed a petition brought forward by more than 60 Canadian doctors urging Federal and provincial leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Health Minister Patty Hajdu, to protect frontline workers facing a shortage of N95 respirator masks and surgical masks as well as gloves and face shields.

Last month, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said that medical workers make up between 7 and 11 percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country.