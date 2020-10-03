(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Canada is loosening the travel restrictions for some extended family members of Canadian citizens, international students and other groups of foreign nationals, Canadian cabinet ministers told reporters.

"Today, I am announcing a process that will make it possible for additional families and loved ones to be reunited," Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marco Mendicino said on Friday.

As of October 8, some extended family members of Canadian nations and permanent residents, including adult children, grandchildren, siblings and grandparents as well as those in an exclusive dating relationship of at least one year and their dependent children will be allowed to enter the country, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said in a statement.

As part of the expanded travel allowance, international students can resume or begin their studies in Canada should their learning institution have an accredited "COVID‘19 readiness plan," the statement said.

Canadian officials are also opening the doors to foreign nationals for compassionate reasons involving situations including funerals and life-threatening illnesses and injuries, with potential limited release from quarantine, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said.

The strict quarantine protocols upon entry in Canada will remain in place, unless indicated otherwise by Canadian officials for entrants in special circumstances. As of March 25, Quarantine Act violators may be subject to a fine of up to $537,000 and/or a prison sentence of six months.

In addition, if a violator is found to have contributed to a risk of death of another individual, they can be subject to a fine of up to $720,000 and/or a prison term of three years.

In mid-March, Prime Minister of Justin Trudeau announced that the government is halting the entry of most foreign citizens into Canada.