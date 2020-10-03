UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To Loosen Travel Restrictions For Family Members, Int'l Students - Ministers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 04:30 AM

Canada to Loosen Travel Restrictions for Family Members, Int'l Students - Ministers

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Canada is loosening the travel restrictions for some extended family members of Canadian citizens, international students and other groups of foreign nationals, Canadian cabinet ministers told reporters.

"Today, I am announcing a process that will make it possible for additional families and loved ones to be reunited," Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marco Mendicino said on Friday.

As of October 8, some extended family members of Canadian nations and permanent residents, including adult children, grandchildren, siblings and grandparents as well as those in an exclusive dating relationship of at least one year and their dependent children will be allowed to enter the country, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said in a statement.

As part of the expanded travel allowance, international students can resume or begin their studies in Canada should their learning institution have an accredited "COVID‘19 readiness plan," the statement said.

Canadian officials are also opening the doors to foreign nationals for compassionate reasons involving situations including funerals and life-threatening illnesses and injuries, with potential limited release from quarantine, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said.

The strict quarantine protocols upon entry in Canada will remain in place, unless indicated otherwise by Canadian officials for entrants in special circumstances. As of March 25, Quarantine Act violators may be subject to a fine of up to $537,000 and/or a prison sentence of six months.

In addition, if a violator is found to have contributed to a risk of death of another individual, they can be subject to a fine of up to $720,000 and/or a prison term of three years.

In mid-March, Prime Minister of Justin Trudeau announced that the government is halting the entry of most foreign citizens into Canada.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Fine Justin Trudeau March May October Citizenship Family From Government Refugee Cabinet

Recent Stories

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

5 hours ago

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

6 hours ago

O'Brian Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

4 hours ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

6 hours ago

Baku Believes Yerevan Not Interested in Negotiatio ..

6 hours ago

O'Brien Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.