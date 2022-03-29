- Home
- World
- News
- Canada to Make 'Significant Contribution' to ICC Probes, Including in Ukraine - Minister
Canada To Make 'Significant Contribution' To ICC Probes, Including In Ukraine - Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 08:29 PM
Canada plans to play an important role in the International Criminal Court's (ICC) ongoing investigations, including a probe into the conflict in Ukraine, Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino said on Tuesday
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Canada plans to play an important role in the International Criminal Court's (ICC) ongoing investigations, including a probe into the conflict in Ukraine, Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino said on Tuesday.
"Today, I am announcing that Canada will be making a significant contribution to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) ongoing investigations, including the ongoing investigation into the situation in Ukraine, further to a request from the ICC's Office of the Prosecutor," Mendicino said in a statement.