Canada to Mandate Coronavirus Vaccines for Federal Workers, Most Travelers

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Canada will require all Federal government employees and inter-provincial passengers to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, Ottawa announced.

"We are announcing today that we will require vaccinations in the federal public service," Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc said during a press briefing on Friday.

The Canadian government did not announce timelines for the implementation of the new mandate, saying that negotiations are ongoing with labor groups.

The requirement also encompasses workers in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors, the Canadian government said in a press release accompanying the announcement, as well as most air, interprovincial rail and marine vessel travelers.

Air, rail and marine transportation sector workers and affected passengers must fulfill the vaccination requirement by the end of October.

The Canadian government is urging Crown corporations and federally regulated sectors to invoke similar measures, according to the statement.

According to the federal government, more than 82 percent of Canadians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while some 71 percent are fully vaccinated.

Leblanc said that while he does not know the vaccination rate among federal employees, he suspects it is high.