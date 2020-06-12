Canada to Mandate Temperature Screenings at Airports - Trudeau

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The Canadian government is mandating temperature checks at airports to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease as travel slowly resumes, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday.

"Our government is mandating temperature screening for air passengers through a phased approach - first for those traveling to Canada, then for those traveling from Canada, and finally for those traveling within Canada," Trudeau said during his daily pandemic press briefing.

The prime minister said that passengers who present a fever will not be allowed to board their flights. Additionally, staff in secure areas of the terminal will also now be subject to the temperature screening.

The announcement appears to counter earlier statements from the Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam, who said that temperature screenings are "not effective at all." Trudeau for his part said the new measure is an added layer of protection as opposed to a fully-fledged COVID-19 screening.

The Canadian government has taken steps in recent weeks to curb the spread of the deadly virus at travel hubs, including extending the non-medical facial masking requirements to crew and airport staff as well as for personnel in marine, rail, and road transport.