Canada to Mobilize Industry to Fight COVID-19 - Trudeau

Canada is introducing a plan to mobilize industry to shore up the country's supply of medical equipment and supplies amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at a press conference on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Canada is introducing a plan to mobilize industry to shore up the country's supply of medical equipment and supplies amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at a press conference on Friday.

"We are launching Canada's plan to mobilize industry to fight COVID-19, to ensure that we can quickly produce here in Canada the things we need," Trudeau said.

The prime minister said that this initiative will allow manufacturers of essential supplies, including ventilators, face masks, and hand sanitizer to ramp up production, while facilitating other industries' pivot to production of these products.

Trudeau said that representatives from Canada's automotive sector have approached the government with an offer to help combat the deadly virus. In recent days, many stories emerged of Canadian producers retooling their craft to produce in demand products, such as hand sanitizer.

It has been reported that Canada's stockpile of key medical supplies is dwindling, prompting a call by the government for suppliers to provide things like N95 masks, vinyl gloves, and hand sanitizer.

The move is in line with the invocation of the Defense Production Act by US President Donald Trump on Thursday night, which provides authorities to the president and Federal agencies to mobilize national military and medical resources to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The latest government data indicates more than 900 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Canadian health officials are stressing, that the window to contain the spread of the disease in the country is rapidly closing.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 247,000 cases of COVID-19 infections have been confirmed globally, while the number of fatalities has now eclipsed 10,000. More than 86,000 have recovered.