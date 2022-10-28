UrduPoint.com

Canada To Offer New Government-Backed Ukrainian Sovereignty Bond - Trudeau

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Canada to Offer New Government-Backed Ukrainian Sovereignty Bond - Trudeau

Canada will offer a new Ukrainian sovereignty bond backed by the government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Canada will offer a new Ukrainian sovereignty bond backed by the government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

"Today, we are announcing that Canada will be offering a new government-backed Ukrainian sovereignty bond," Trudeau said at the meeting of the Congress of Ukrainian Canadians.

People can purchase such bonds at major Canadian banks, Trudeau said, adding that the bonds will mature after five years with interest.

The prime minister pointed out that the new bond will be similar to others backed by the government.

"These funds will go to support the government of Ukraine, so they continue to support the Ukrainian people," Trudeau said.

