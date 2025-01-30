Canada To Offer Pandemic-level Economic Support If Hit By US Tariffs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 09:50 AM
Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Ottawa will provide pandemic-level financial support to Canadian workers and businesses if US President Donald Trump follows through on sweeping tariff threats, officials said Wednesday.
Trump has said he would impose 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico as early as February 1 unless more action is taken to prevent migrants and illicit drugs crossing into the United States.
With about 20 percent of the Canadian economy and almost two million workers in the country reliant on exports to the United States, the tariffs would hit hard.
"Canada will be there to support and protect workers whatever irrational decision is made south of the border," Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon told a news conference.
"Workers will not pay the price for or bear the brunt of a tariff decision made by the US administration," he said.
At his side, MP Randy Boissonnault jumped in to tell reporters to look to Canada's Covid-19 pandemic response to get a sense of the scale of the proposed bailout, which Canadian media have said could rise to billions of dollars.
"If you want to know what we can do and will do... take a look at (the government's) Covid playbook.
Take a look at how we supported people during Covid," Boissonnault said.
The Canadian government doled out more than Can$280 billion in emergency pandemic benefits to individuals and businesses, pushing the national debt for the first time above Can$1 trillion in 2022.
Foreign Minister Melanie Joly headed to Washington on Wednesday to meet with US counterpart Marco Rubio, hoping to convince the Trump administration not to impose tariffs on Canada.
Public Safety Minister David McGuinty, meanwhile, is to present Trump's border czar Tom Homan this week details of Canada's Can$1.3 billion (US$900 million) plan to strengthen security at the Canada-US border.
At a news conference in Ottawa, McGuinty said this represented the "largest single investment in Canadian history on the Canadian border."
He noted that 400,000 people and billions of Dollars in trade cross the border every day, while less than one percent of illegal migrants and fentanyl entering the United States has come from Canada.
McGuinty said he "remains hopeful" for a breakthrough in talks to avoid sanctions, adding on border cooperation: "We've been doing it for 150 years together. I don't see why we can't do it now."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..
UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo
Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision
In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change
Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%
Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery
'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion
More Stories From World
-
Canada to offer pandemic-level economic support if hit by US tariffs6 minutes ago
-
Man City, PSG stay alive in Champions League as Arsenal reach last 166 minutes ago
-
Avalanche kills four Norwegian skiers in French Alps1 hour ago
-
Avalanche kills three Norwegian skiers in French Alps8 hours ago
-
White House sparks confusion over fate of unprecedented funding freeze9 hours ago
-
Climate activists defend 'future generations', appeal lawyer says9 hours ago
-
Syria authorities name Sharaa interim president: state media9 hours ago
-
Spain's top prosecutor denies leaking documents against opposition9 hours ago
-
Air France says will resume flights to Beirut Saturday9 hours ago
-
Egypt, Jordan reject forced displacement of Palestinians9 hours ago
-
Trump's health pick RFK Jr grilled in critical Senate hearing9 hours ago
-
Lebanon official media reports Israeli strike in south9 hours ago