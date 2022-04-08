Canada to Offer Ukraine $790Mln in Loans Through IMF to Prop Up Kiev - Federal Budget

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Canada will offer Ukraine up to $790 million in loans through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the next fiscal year to prop up the Kiev government, the Department of Finance announced in the Federal Budget on Thursday.

"Budget 2022 announces that Canada will offer up to $1 billion (US$790 million) in new loan resources to the Ukrainian government through a new Administered Account for Ukraine at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) so that the government can continue to operate," the document read.