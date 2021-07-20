UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To Open Border To Vaccinated Americans On Aug. 9, Foreigners On Sept. 7 - Ottawa

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:16 AM

Canada to Open Border to Vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9, Foreigners on Sept. 7 - Ottawa

Canada will open its borders to vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents on August 9 and to all vaccinated foreign travelers on September 7, Health Minister Patty Hajdu announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Canada will open its borders to vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents on August 9 and to all vaccinated foreign travelers on September 7, Health Minister Patty Hajdu announced on Monday.

"On September 7, we intend to allow entry for fully vaccinated travelers from any country for non-essential travel," Hajdu said during a press briefing. "On August 9, a number of important changes at the border will come into effect to allow fully vaccinated United States citizens and permanent residents... to enter Canada for non-essential purposes."

Related Topics

Canada United States August September Border All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

1 hour ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid A ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE Leaders on Ei ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.