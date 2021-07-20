Canada to Open Border to Vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9, Foreigners on Sept. 7 - Ottawa

Canada will open its borders to vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents on August 9 and to all vaccinated foreign travelers on September 7, Health Minister Patty Hajdu announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Canada will open its borders to vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents on August 9 and to all vaccinated foreign travelers on September 7, Health Minister Patty Hajdu announced on Monday.

"On September 7, we intend to allow entry for fully vaccinated travelers from any country for non-essential travel," Hajdu said during a press briefing. "On August 9, a number of important changes at the border will come into effect to allow fully vaccinated United States citizens and permanent residents... to enter Canada for non-essential purposes."