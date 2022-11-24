Canada to Open Consulate in Armenia in December - Foreign Ministry

Canada will open a consulate in the Armenian capital of Yerevan in December, the Canadian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Canada will open a consulate in the Armenian capital of Yerevan in December, the Canadian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Global Affairs Canada announced today that it will officially open a consulate in Yerevan, Armenia, headed by Honorary Consul Vardges Avagyan," the message read.

The consulate is expected to start working on December 15 and will provide services for Canadian citizens traveling, living, working and studying in Armenia.

According to the foreign ministry, opening a Canadian consulate in Yerevan will be a "key step forward" in the development of the Canadian-Armenian relations as the countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.