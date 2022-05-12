UrduPoint.com

Canada To Organize 3 Flights From Poland For Ukrainian Refugees - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Canada to Organize 3 Flights From Poland for Ukrainian Refugees - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The Canadian authorities will organize three flights from Poland for Ukrainian refugees in late May-early June, media reported.

The flights will be carried out from Warsaw to Winnipeg (May 23), Montreal (May 29) and Halifax (June 2), the CBC broadcaster reported.

The three flights will deliver about 900 Ukrainian refugees to Canada.

In March, Canada allowed Ukrainian refugees to stay in the country for three years. In mid-April, the North American nation sent about 150 servicemen to Poland to help it manage the influx of Ukrainian refugees.

Millions of Ukrainians have left the country after the start of the Russian military operation on February 24.

Related Topics

Russia Canada Winnipeg Halifax Warsaw Poland February March May June Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2022

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th May 2022

41 minutes ago
 UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinf ..

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinforce European Security - Downi ..

9 hours ago
 US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet O ..

US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet Other Conditions to Lift Contem ..

10 hours ago
 US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April ..

US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April as Federal Revenues Jump - Tre ..

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusi ..

Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusion of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.