UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To Pay $19,000 To Iran Crash Victim Families - Trudeau

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

Canada to Pay $19,000 to Iran Crash Victim Families - Trudeau

The government of Canada will provide more than $19,000 to the families of each Canadian victim killed in the crash of a Ukrainian airplane in Iran, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The government of Canada will provide more than $19,000 to the families of each Canadian victim killed in the crash of a Ukrainian airplane in Iran, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

"The government will give for families of victims, who are Canadian residents or permanent residents, $25,000 [$19,132 USD] per victim. We expect Iran to compensate these families," Trudeau said in a briefing.

The government is taking this unprecedented step, Trudeau said, because strict international sanctions placed on Iran make it difficult for the families to receive aid during this difficult time.

The prime minister said any compensation that does come from Iran would go directly to the families and not to reimburse the Canadian government.

Trudeau did not provide more details when asked to specify the amount of compensation that Canada expects from Iran nor whether compensation will be awarded on a voluntary basis or will proceed through litigation.

On January 8, a UIA Boeing 737 crashed near Tehran killing all 176 passengers and crew. Iran admitted it unintentionally downed the aircraft having confused it with a hostile cruise missile amid tensions and possible war with the United States. Most of the passengers were Iranians and Canadians flying to Toronto with a stopover in Kiev.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Canada Toronto Tehran Kiev United States Justin Trudeau January All From Government

Recent Stories

Africa Cup of Nations change a 'catastrophe' for K ..

41 seconds ago

Indian CDS remarks about Kashmiri children reflect ..

46 seconds ago

Ukrainian President Refuses to Accept Prime Minist ..

48 seconds ago

New Spanish Government Allows Catalonia to Reopen ..

51 seconds ago

Depression in older adults with high BP may delay ..

6 minutes ago

US book football friendly against Wales in Cardiff ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.