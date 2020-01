Canada to Pay C$25,000 for Families of Canadian Victims of Air Crash in Iran - Trudeau

The government of Canada will pay C$25,000 (nearly $20,000 USD) for the families of each Canadian victim killed in the crash of a Ukrainian airplane in Iran, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The government of Canada will pay C$25,000 (nearly $20,000 USD) for the families of each Canadian victim killed in the crash of a Ukrainian airplane in Iran, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

"The government will give for families of victims, who are Canadian residents or permanent residents, $25,000 per victim. We expect Iran to compensate these families," Trudeau said in a briefing.