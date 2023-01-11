Canada to Pay Over $400Mln to Supply NASAMS Missile System to Kiev - Ukrainian Air Force

Delivering a NASAMS missile system, which Canada is going to buy from the United States, to Ukraine will cost Ottawa $406 million, the air force of Ukraine said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Delivering a NASAMS missile system, which Canada is going to buy from the United States, to Ukraine will cost Ottawa $406 million, the air force of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced on Tuesday that Ottawa would purchase one NASAMS missile system from the US to boost Ukrainian air defense capabilities.

"Anita Anand announced the purchase of the NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system and ammunition for it from the United States with the subsequent transfer to Ukraine. This assistance, worth approximately $406 million, is based on an additional $500 million in military assistance to Ukraine announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on November 14, 2022," the Air Force said on Telegram.

Besides, the military branch added that Canada's assistance to Ukraine also included the UNIFIER training mission, supplies of armored vehicles, artillery, drones and winter clothing, as well as constant operations by the Royal Canadian Air Force to transport military aid provided by other NATO members.

Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine last February. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that arms provision was undermining prospects for a future peace process.