Canada to Phase Out Single-Use Plastics by End of 2021 - Environment Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Canadian government is planning to phase out single-use plastics, including checkout bags, straws and disposable cutlery by the end of 2021, Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Monday.

"Our government will ban plastic bags, plastic stir sticks, plastic cutlery, plastic straws and plastic six-pack rings," Wilkinson said in video posted on Twitter.

The plan is part of the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pledge to achieve zero plastic waste by 2030.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, single-use plastics make up most of plastic litter found in the country's freshwater environments and up to 15 billion plastic bags are used annually.