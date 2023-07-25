Open Menu

Canada To Plant 1.5Mln Trees In Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The Canadian government will plant 1.5 million trees in Alberta's capital city of Edmonton in a C$47.8 million ($36.3 million) investment, Natural Resources Canada said on Monday.

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi announced $47.8 million in Federal funding ... This funding will support the planting of 1.5 million trees in Edmonton and is matched by $47.8 million in municipal funding," the ministry's statement reads.

Edmonton seeks to increase 300 hectares of the surface of its urban forest canopy, notably by planting 2 million trees by 2031 in naturalized areas, boulevards, parks, and other spaces.

The newly allocated federal and municipal funds are part of the country's 2 Billion Trees program which finances provinces and territories aiming at planting said amount of trees by 2031.

With the 2BT, the federal government aims at supporting new tree planting projects nationwide and is expected to unlock up to C$3.2 billion ($2.43 billion) for use by provinces, territories, and Indigenous associations, as well as not-for-profit organizations.

So far, under the 2BT program, the federal government has provided support to several parts of the country to plant nearly one billion trees.

Related Topics

Canada Edmonton Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

9 minutes ago
 Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food ..

Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

9 minutes ago
 COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems ..

COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems and agriculture are central to ..

19 minutes ago
 Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in ..

Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in October - Erdogan

9 minutes ago
 Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times ..

Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times in 5 Years - Agriculture Minis ..

28 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagne ..

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

28 minutes ago
Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in F ..

Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in FBISE examination

28 minutes ago
 Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal defo ..

Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal deforestation; urges action to pro ..

28 minutes ago
 US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg ..

US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg in Contempt of Congress - Rep ..

28 minutes ago
 Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plung ..

Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plunge

28 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

32 minutes ago
 Tunisian Foreign Minister to Head Country's Delega ..

Tunisian Foreign Minister to Head Country's Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World