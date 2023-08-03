Open Menu

Canada To Plant 35Mln Trees In Forests, Reserves Affected By Wildfires - Natural Resources

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Canada to Plant 35Mln Trees in Forests, Reserves Affected by Wildfires - Natural Resources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Canada will allocate C$60 million ($45 million) to plant over 35 million trees in forests and reserves affected by the ongoing wildfires, the Ministry of Natural Resources said on Wednesday.

The Federal and municipal funds are part of the country's 2 billion Trees program, which is aimed at planting said amount of trees by 2031.

"Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced over $60 million in federal funding to support four projects that will plant over 35 million trees to restore wildfire-impacted forests and rehabilitate reserve lands that have been damaged by wildfires," the ministry said in a statement.

The projects, which will be implemented in the provinces of British Columbia, Manitoba, and Alberta, are also going to help in the ongoing restoration and preservation efforts of Canadian boreal forest lands.

As of August 1, there were 1,030 active wildfires in Canada, with 647 of them being out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. The fires have consumed over 13.1 million hectares of land.

British Columbia, Northwestern Territories, Alberta and Yukon are among the worst affected regions.

Related Topics

Fire Canada Columbia August Billion Million

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

20 minutes ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

20 minutes ago
 UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality ..

UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality education at university

31 minutes ago
 Three killed in Sariab Road firing

Three killed in Sariab Road firing

36 minutes ago
 Two street criminals held, arms recovered

Two street criminals held, arms recovered

37 minutes ago
 NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for er ..

NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for eradicating poliovirus

37 minutes ago
Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 ..

Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 revenue target of Rs 539 bln

37 minutes ago
 IGP organizes ceremony in honor of heroes of Punja ..

IGP organizes ceremony in honor of heroes of Punjab Police

37 minutes ago
 US House Republicans Open Probe Into Alleged China ..

US House Republicans Open Probe Into Alleged China Email Hack of Federal Agencie ..

37 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation led by Consul General meets wit ..

Chinese delegation led by Consul General meets with Inspector General Police Pun ..

47 minutes ago
 Contradictions Between Ukraine, Poland Will Only I ..

Contradictions Between Ukraine, Poland Will Only Increase - Kremlin

40 minutes ago
 Hajj pilgrims to receive up to Rs 185,000 refund: ..

Hajj pilgrims to receive up to Rs 185,000 refund: NA body told

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World