UrduPoint.com

Canada To Play 'Prominent' Role In Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Ceremony - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Canada to Play 'Prominent' Role in Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Ceremony - Official

Canadian officials will play a "prominent" role during Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state and funeral ceremony next week, with the prime minister and governor general due to attend, High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Ralph Goodale said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Canadian officials will play a "prominent" role during Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state and funeral ceremony next week, with the prime minister and governor general due to attend, High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Ralph Goodale said.

"Canada, being one of the most senior countries in the Commonwealth, will be prominent at the beginning of the laying in state and then later on when there will be official visits by the Governor General and by the Prime Minister," Goodale told The Canadian Press on Sunday.

Members of the Canadian delegation have already started to arrive in the United Kingdom to manage logistics while Royal Canadian Mounted Police personnel will be coming to the country in the next two days, the news agency said.

On September 8, UK Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned over the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for more than 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed the new UK king on Saturday.

The Queen's coffin will lie at rest at Westminster Abby from September 14 to 19. The monarch's funeral will take place at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on September 19.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Governor Died United Kingdom September Sunday From

Recent Stories

Shuttle service started for shelter less people

Shuttle service started for shelter less people

24 seconds ago
 Lavrov Meets with Hamas Delegation in Moscow - Rus ..

Lavrov Meets with Hamas Delegation in Moscow - Russian Foreign Ministry

27 seconds ago
 Work on rehabilitation of GPOs started

Work on rehabilitation of GPOs started

28 seconds ago
 Edinburgh crowds silent as Charles III accompanies ..

Edinburgh crowds silent as Charles III accompanies queen's coffin

30 seconds ago
 Photographer William Klein dies aged 96

Photographer William Klein dies aged 96

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan is not a trust worthy person: Musadiq

Imran Khan is not a trust worthy person: Musadiq

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.