WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Canadian officials will play a "prominent" role during Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state and funeral ceremony next week, with the prime minister and governor general due to attend, High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Ralph Goodale said.

"Canada, being one of the most senior countries in the Commonwealth, will be prominent at the beginning of the laying in state and then later on when there will be official visits by the Governor General and by the Prime Minister," Goodale told The Canadian Press on Sunday.

Members of the Canadian delegation have already started to arrive in the United Kingdom to manage logistics while Royal Canadian Mounted Police personnel will be coming to the country in the next two days, the news agency said.

On September 8, UK Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned over the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for more than 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed the new UK king on Saturday.

The Queen's coffin will lie at rest at Westminster Abby from September 14 to 19. The monarch's funeral will take place at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on September 19.