Canada to Potentially Hit 1Mln Coronavirus Cases By Beginning of April - Health Officials

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Canadian health officials project that the country is on track to hit 1 million coronavirus cases by the beginning of April, an updated epidemiology and modeling report revealed on Friday.

Officials project up to an additional 53,458 cases and more than 525 coronavirus-related deaths in the next ten days, the report said.

The number of Canadians who will have tested positive for the novel coronavirus will range between 973,080 and 1,005,020 while the number of deaths is expected to fall in the 22,875 to 23,315 range by April 4, the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

Canadian health officials report a steady rise in daily new case averages, with an average of 4,100 new cases during the last seven days, up from a plateaued caseload of 2,500 one month ago.

As of Friday, the agency has reported more than 953,000 cases and more than 22,800 coronavirus-related fatalities.