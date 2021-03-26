UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To Potentially Hit 1Mln Coronavirus Cases By Beginning Of April - Health Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 08:17 PM

Canada to Potentially Hit 1Mln Coronavirus Cases By Beginning of April - Health Officials

Canadian health officials project that the country is on track to hit 1 million coronavirus cases by the beginning of April, an updated epidemiology and modeling report revealed on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Canadian health officials project that the country is on track to hit 1 million coronavirus cases by the beginning of April, an updated epidemiology and modeling report revealed on Friday.

Officials project up to an additional 53,458 cases and more than 525 coronavirus-related deaths in the next ten days, the report said.

The number of Canadians who will have tested positive for the novel coronavirus will range between 973,080 and 1,005,020 while the number of deaths is expected to fall in the 22,875 to 23,315 range by April 4, the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

Canadian health officials report a steady rise in daily new case averages, with an average of 4,100 new cases during the last seven days, up from a plateaued caseload of 2,500 one month ago.

As of Friday, the agency has reported more than 953,000 cases and more than 22,800 coronavirus-related fatalities.

Related Topics

Canada April From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt to procure 0.1 million tonnes whe ..

3 minutes ago

Prof Arshad Bhatti appointed as Rector Virtual Uni ..

4 minutes ago

Al- Khidmat Foundation decides to setup Corona car ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to President El-Sisi ..

36 minutes ago

Saudi air defence forces intercept, destroy Houthi ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan’s re-entry to the IMF programme welcome ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.