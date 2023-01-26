UrduPoint.com

Canada To Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks To Ukraine, Train Troops To Use Them - Anand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Canada will send four Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in the coming weeks and will train Ukrainian troops to acquire the competencies necessary to use them, Defense Minister Anita Anand announced on Thursday

"Today, I am announcing that Canada will supply Ukraine with for Leopard 2 main battle tanks in the coming weeks. This donation, combined with the contributions of allies and partners will significantly help the armed forces of Ukraine, as they fight heroically to defend their nation's freedom and sovereignty," Anand said during a press conference.

The defense minster said the German-made tanks will be deployed shortly unlike the M1 Abrams main battle tanks pledged by the United States.

Anand said the tanks are combat ready, heavily armored and highly protected and expressed the view that their mobility and firepower will help Ukraine liberate more territories captured by Russia.

Canada will also deploy an undisclosed number of its own troops to train Ukrainian soldiers on the use of the Leopard 2 tanks.

