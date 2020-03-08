Canada to Provide Kiev With Aid to Help Improve Ukrainian Police - Foreign Ministry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Canada will allocate about $1.5 million in aid to Ukraine, to help build up the country's national police, the Canadian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement.

"While in Ukraine, [Canadian Foreign] Minister [Francois-Philippe] Champagne highlighted Canada's continued commitment to the country's ambitious reform efforts and engaging women in peace and security efforts. The Minister also announced more than $2 million over three years to help strengthen the capacity of the National Police of Ukraine in planning, implementing, monitoring and reviewing reform processes," the Saturday statement says.

Champagne started his visit to Ukraine on Wednesday and concluded it on Friday.

On Friday, CNN reported citing a US congressional aide and a US official that the Defense Department was planning to allocate $125 million in new military assistance to Ukraine.

The aid would reportedly include counter-artillery radars and armed Mark VI patrol boats.

US President Donald Trump's budget request for 2021 includes $317 million in assistance to Ukraine.

At the end of last month, the US embassy in Kiev announced that the United States had provided Ukraine $1.5 million in assistance to improve training facilities for special operations forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has threatened to walk away from Normandy format talks on the Ukrainian peace process if there was no breakthrough by December. In an interview with the Guardian, Zelenskyy said he had other plans for ending the protracted armed conflict in the southeast of Ukraine, should the Normandy talks fail.