Canada to Provide New $195Mln Loan to Ukraine - Freeland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The government of Canada will provide 250 million Canadian Dollars ($195 million) in a new loan to Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

"I'm announcing today that Canada will provide a new loan of C$250 million to Ukraine. Aid will be provided through the IMF-administered accounts.

That's a facility that Canada played a leading role in establishing," Freeland said.

The total amount of Canada's financial support to Ukraine has reached 1.7 billion Canadian dollars, Freeland added.

"That is separate from any in addition to our military support, our international assistance, humanitarian support and our support for refugees and immigration," she noted.