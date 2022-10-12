Canada to Provide Over $34Mln in New Military Aid to Ukraine - Defense Dept.

Canada has committed another C$47 million (US$34 million) in military aid for Ukraine, including artillery ammunition and winter clothes, the National Defense Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Canada has committed another C$47 million (US$34 million) in military aid for Ukraine, including artillery ammunition and winter clothes, the National Defense Department said on Wednesday.

"At today's meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in Brussels, Belgium, Defense Minister Anita Anand announced that Canada will provide over $47 million in new military aid to assist Ukraine as it fights for its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," the National Defense Department said in a statement.

The package includes $11 million in 155mm artillery rounds and related equipment, $11 million in specialized drone cameras and $10.8 million in winter clothing, the statement said.