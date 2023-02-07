UrduPoint.com

Canada To Provide Turkey, Syria With $7.4Mln In Immediate Disaster Relief - Trudeau

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 11:32 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that Ottawa will provide C$10 million (U$7.4 million) in immediate disaster relief to Turkey and Syria and will continue as the post-earthquake situation in the two countries evolves.

"After yesterday's devastating earthquakes, we're providing $10 million in immediate aid to the people of Turkey and Syria - and we'll continue to provide support as the situation evolves. Our partners are already distributing food, emergency fuel, and shelter items," Trudeau said via Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly reported in a tweet that she had spoken with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to express her condolences for the loss of life, adding Ottawa was ready to provide support to Türkiye.

A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake, followed by several powerful aftershocks, hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, causing significant material damage and loss of life. The death toll for Turkey stands at 3,703 with 22,286 people injured, while the death toll for Syria stands at 812 with 1,449 people injured.

